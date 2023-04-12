 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

A horse, of course. Detroit police rescue lost horse Tuesday morning

  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT (WXYZ) -- It's not every day Detroit police get to help in the rescue of a big four-legged friend.

Police say they came to the rescue of a lost horse this Tuesday morning in the area of Joy and Roselawn.

We're told the horse was handed over to the mounted division and is currently in Clarkston.

Detroit police say they've seen many different animals roaming the streets over the years, so they were not surprised to see a horse.

Right now, police have no idea who the horse belongs to and are currently looking for the owner.

The second precinct also came with the jokes today. "What do you call a horse that lives next door? A neighbor," they tweeted out with the pictures in this story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you