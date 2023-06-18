 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST Monday morning until 7 PM MST Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
Brief occasional wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible near
afternoon cloud buildups.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona, authorities say

A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona, authorities say

Rescuers responded to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk after a 33-year-old fell into the Grand Canyon.

 From Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue/Facebook

(CNN) — A man fell 4,000 feet to his death from a popular tourist attraction walkway in the Grand Canyon, according to authorities in Arizona.

The man, only identified as a 33-year-old male, was on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West before he went over the edge, plunging into the canyon below, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

On June 5, a technical rope rescue team responded to the Skywalk – a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim – after a report of someone going over the edge.

Two rope specialists “responded with (a) Kingman (Department of Public Safety) Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the post read. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident.

The man’s body was later transferred to the Hualapai Nation, a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona, the sheriff’s office reported.

Located outside of Grand Canyon National Park in the Grand Canyon West area, the Skywalk is managed by the Hualapai Tribe, according to the National Park Service. The Skywalk has seen more than 10 million visitors since 2007, according to the Grand Canyon West website.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Hualapai Nation Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for a comment.

