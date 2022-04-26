A 3-month-old baby kidnapped from his grandmother's home in San Jose, California, has been found alive, police say

Authorities have found 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar, who they say was kidnapped Monday in San Jose, California, as the infant's grandmother unloaded groceries.
Three suspects are in custody, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday in a tweet.
"Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive," police said.
"A million thank you's to all who assisted."
Brandon's grandmother was watching him while his mother was at work when he was kidnapped, police had said.
The grandmother took the child inside her apartment and went back outside for a short time to unload groceries, police said. While the baby was alone, a man entered the apartment and took the child, they said.
Police released images from surveillance video showing a man walking on a sidewalk with a covered car seat, which investigators said held the child.
Police did not immediately say if any of the suspects in custody was the same person in those images.
The suspect previously described by police appeared to be a stranger, and neither the baby's grandmother nor mother recognized the man, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Monday, before Brandon was located. The child's father is incarcerated, he said.
"Anybody who is a mother or father, you don't love anything more than you love your child," Camarillo said.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated by the California Highway Patrol, but an Amber Alert was not issued since the police did not have information on a suspect's vehicle or license plate, Camarillo said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.