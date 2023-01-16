 Skip to main content
.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area
creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect
elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were
likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding
concerns.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'massacre' that is likely gang-related, California sheriff's office says

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an "early morning massacre" on January 16 in the town of Goshen, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an "early morning massacre" Monday in the town of Goshen, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Tulare County deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after 3:30 a.m. local time Monday, the sheriff's office said in a news release, adding, "The reporting party thought an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard."

Responding deputies found six victims total, including two who were in the street and one who was in the doorway of the home where the gunfire occurred, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters at the scene. The mother, who was 17, and the child were both shot in the head, he said, and among the victims was at least one man who was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

"We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors," Boudreaux said, saying investigators had yet to determine how they survived what he said was a "horrific massacre."

The attack does not appear to be a random act of violence but may be linked to gang activity, the sheriff's office said, noting it comes a week after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at the home.

Detectives are looking for at least two suspects, the sheriff's office said.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.