Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

4 people killed and 2 children injured in Philadelphia shooting, police say

Police gathered Monday night at a shooting scene in southwestern Philadelphia.

 KYW

(CNN) — Four people were killed and two minors – ages 2 and 13 – were injured in a shooting Monday evening in southwestern Philadelphia, police said.

Two people are in custody, including a primary suspect and someone suspected of returning fire in a shooting that spanned several blocks in or around the Kingsessing neighborhood, police said at a news conference.

The primary suspect had an AR-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest, multiple ammunition magazines in the vest, and a scanner when he was apprehended, police said.

Three of the four killed ranged in age from 20 to 59, police said. The age of the fourth wasn’t immediately available.

Investigators don’t immediately know what led to the shooting, police said.

Earlier, police said eight people had been injured.

At least 339 mass shootings have happened in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.