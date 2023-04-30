 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

3 teens were killed and 1 was injured in a Philadelphia mass shooting. 2 teen boys have been arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

Three teenagers -- including a 14-year-old -- were killed and another was injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police said.

Philadelphia police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Lawncrest neighborhood northeast of downtown Philadelphia, where they found three victims.

Police found a 17-year-old male lying on a sidewalk outside a home with gunshot wounds.

The second victim -- an 18-year-old male -- was found on the front porch with gunshot wounds.

The third victim -- a 14-year-old boy -- was found inside the doorway of the home. Medics pronounced all three victims dead at the scene, police said in a report shared with CNN.

Another victim, a 16-year-old male, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He is in stable condition, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told CNN affiliate KYW.

Neighbor Shierea Owens had to walk her 7-year-old daughter around crime tape to take her home from school Friday.

"There's no accountability today," Owens told KYW. "That's too close for home."

Police arrested two juvenile males -- ages 15 and 16 -- on firearms and related charges after a vehicle believed to be involved in the quadruple shooting was found.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The US has suffered at least 176 mass shootings in the first four months of this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The nonprofit, like CNN, defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot -- not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.