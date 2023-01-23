 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

2 students dead, school employee in serious condition in Des Moines shooting, authorities say

Two students are dead and one school employee is in serious condition after a shooting incident at a "charter school" in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the City of Des Moines Police Department.

At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses Starts Right Here, a charter school, police said in a news release.

They found the injured people, who were taken to hospitals. The ages of the victims and the suspects were not released.

"Approximately twenty minutes after the shooting incident, and two miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives took multiple suspects into custody following a traffic stop," the release read.

"The incident was definitely targeted," police Sgt Paul Parizek said during a news conference. "It was not random. There's nothing random about this. It was certainly a targeted incident. But as far as getting motive, that is something that we are going to try and figure out."

Police did not identify the suspects or say if they had been charged.

