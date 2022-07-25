 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

2 dead, 2 injured in shootings outside Vancouver, police say

Jessica Bernardo told CNN she was driving to work when several police cars parked in front of her vehicle and stopped traffic in Langley.

 Jessica Bernardo

Two people were killed and two injured in a series of shootings overnight in Langley, near Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, police said.

The four victims were shot at five different shooting scenes, Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the Lower Mainland District Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a news conference Monday.

Police shot and killed a male suspect who was found near one of the victims, Bhayani said. "During our interaction with the male, police fired their weapons and fatally shot the male," he said.

The Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police said earlier that the suspect was in custody and that investigators believe he is the only suspect.

The two deceased are males, Bhayani said. A female is hospitalized in critical condition and another male victim was shot in the leg, he said.

The incident began around midnight with the discovery of the first victim and ended around 5:45 a.m., after the police engaged the suspect, according to Sergeant David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

An emergency alert issued just after 6 a.m. indicated the victims may have been transient, but Lee would not confirm the accuracy of that statement.

The shooting "was transient in nature, not necessarily the people," Lee said. "These people were targeted, but the nature of how they related to the shooter -- we're still looking to determine that."

The investigation into the shooting, including a possible motive, is still underway.

Jessica Bernardo told CNN she was driving to work when several police cars parked in front of her vehicle and stopped traffic on the corner of 200 Street and Highway 10 in Langley.

"They (police) started running out with guns," Bernardo said. "I noticed to my right they had someone on the ground."

Bernardo said police held traffic for about 15 minutes before allowing drivers to go through.

Authorities had issued an emergency alert, warning residents of potential danger, until police were able to determine if the suspect was acting alone, police said. A subsequent alert noted they had the only suspect in custody.

In Canada, the National Public Alerting System is used to provide "potentially life-saving warnings, which are area-specific (geo-targeted)," according to its website.

