$2,500 reward offered in southside homicide that left 1 dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — A $2,500 reward has been offered in connection to the homicide that occurred in April on Tucson's south side, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m. April 27, 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas was declared dead at the scene in reference to a report of a unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house located in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, near Ajo Way and Sixth Avenue.

After detectives declared the death suspicious, authorities with the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the 55-year-old had signs of trauma.

While Tucson Police Department announced that a homicide investigation is underway in the case, details surrounding the death are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 520-882-7463 or 88-CRIME.