Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

$2,500 reward offered in southside homicide that left 1 dead

Ronald Bonillas

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A $2,500 reward has been offered in connection to the homicide that occurred in April on Tucson's south side, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 9 p.m. April 27, 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas was declared dead at the scene in reference to a report of a unresponsive man in the front yard of a condemned house located in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue, near Ajo Way and Sixth Avenue.

 After detectives declared the death suspicious, authorities with the Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that the 55-year-old had signs of trauma.

While Tucson Police Department announced that a homicide investigation is underway in the case, details surrounding the death are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 520-882-7463 or 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

