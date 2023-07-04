 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Indianapolis block party

  • Updated
  • 0
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Indianapolis block party

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting on July 3 at a block party in Indianapolis.

 WRTV

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a block party in northeast Indianapolis Monday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Several weapons were located at the scene of the shooting, which occurred along Forest Manor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Soon after, multiple people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds, the release said. Two, both in stable condition, went to Community East Hospital, while the third went to Community North Hospital, according to the release. The third individual’s condition was not listed. A fourth injured individual also went to a hospital, police said, but did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe each of the injuries is related to the scene on Forest Manor Avenue, where several cars remain after being damaged as people tried to flee the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a block party was occurring “when a disturbance erupted, and shots were fired,” the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking for anyone with video footage or information to contact detectives.

The shooting was just one of several on Monday evening disrupting American life: Another shooting in Philadelphia left five people – including a 15-year-old boy – dead, and two boys, ages 2 and 13, wounded. Another, in Fort Worth, Texas, left three dead and eight wounded.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE