Mayor Regina Romero endorses Prop 412

TUCSON (KVOA) — Mayor Regina Romero is supporting a new agreement with Tucson's main power supplier that Tucson voters will decide on in a special election this May.
Please join me in voting YES on Prop 412. Tucson Electric Power is a valued partner in our community’s efforts to fight climate change, and Prop 412 will provide critical support for the City of Tucson’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Prop 412 extends TEP’s service agreement for another 25 years, with citizen oversight and opportunities to revise," she said. "Cleaner, greener and more resilient power for Tucson is important for all of us. Prop 412 is a smart investment in creating resiliency for Tucson."
If passed, Prop 412 is projected to increase the average Tucson resident's electric bill by less than one dollar per month.
The proposition extends TEP's service agreement for another 15 years and would fund the installation of a new transmission line near the University of Arizona mall.
It would also support new investments in renewable energy, electric vehicle charging stations, and zero-emission public transportation.