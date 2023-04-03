FDA inspection finds sterilization issues at recalled eye drop manufacturer's facility

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures
Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could
damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

FDA inspection finds sterilization issues at recalled eye drop manufacturer's facility

The US Food and Drug Administration finds that the manufacturer of eye drops linked to an outbreak of serious bacterial infections in the US had sterilization issues.

 From Ezicare

The manufacturer of eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of serious bacterial infections in the US, including at least three deaths, did not follow proper protocol to prevent contamination of its products, according to an inspection report published Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA visited a Global Pharma Healthcare facility in India for an inspection that started in mid-February, 2½ weeks after the company recalled EzriCare Artificial Tears due to possible contamination.

At the time of the recall, there were 55 reports of adverse events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and at least one death with a bloodstream infection. As of late last month, 68 infections had been identified in 16 states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been three deaths, eight cases of vision loss and four surgical eye removals reported.

An 11-day inspection of the Global Pharma facility resulted in 11 observations by the FDA, including a "manufacturing process that lacked assurance of product sterility," specifically for batches of product that were manufactured between December 2020 and April 2022 and shipped to the US.

The EzriCare Artificial Tears product, which is manufactured by Global Pharma, is part of an outbreak of infections from bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

This rare drug-resistant bacteria can spread among people who don't have symptoms -- and to people who haven't used the eye drops, according to the CDC. This type of spread is particularly common in health care settings.

"The bacteria can spread when one patient carrying the bacteria exposes another patient, or when patients touch common items or when healthcare workers transmit the germs which is why infection control, like hand hygiene, is so important," the agency told CNN in an email Monday.

Several cases in the current outbreak have been identified in people who were carrying the bacteria without signs or symptoms of clinical infections, the CDC said. These cases were discovered through screenings at inpatient health care facilities that had clusters of infections.

The particular strain of the bacteria associated with this outbreak had never before been reported in the US, and related infections have been identified at acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency departments, urgent care clinics and other outpatient facilities.

People affected by the outbreak reported using different brands of artificial tears, but EzriCare Artificial Tears was most commonly reported.

The FDA inspection of the Global Pharma facility is part of an ongoing compliance matter.

"The FDA's highest priority is protecting public health -- this includes working with manufacturers to quickly remove unsafe drugs from shelves when they are identified," the agency said in an email Monday. "The FDA continues to monitor this issue and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the companies recalling these affected products. We urge consumers to stop using these products which may be harmful to their health."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.