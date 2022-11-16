TPD, Ward 6 holds meeting regarding fentanyl on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department, Ward 6, will hold a meeting to talk about fentanyl in the community Wednesday night.
News 4 Tucson interviewed a grieving mother who lost her son from a fentanyl overdose in 2021.
"Children are supposed to learn from their mistakes, not die. Unfortunately, my child died," said Monique Gutierrez.
Her son was just 17 years old.
"He was a special boy. He gave with his heart on his sleeve. There isn't anything he wouldn't do for those he loved, especially his baby sister," Gutierrez said.
That's why she's hopeful about Wednesday's meeting.
Tucson Police Department will hold the meeting at the City of Tucson’s Ward 6 office, 3202 E. 1st. St., at 6 p.m.
You can also join via Zoom by clicking the link below with the provided meeting ID and passcode.
The details are as followed:
- Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84500776343?pwd=cnNIek9aTjZqL2x1cTV2Wk1FNHdQUT09
- Meeting ID: 845 0077 6343
- Passcode: @Ward6