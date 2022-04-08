 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday
afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Get those boots ready: Country Thunder Arizona is in full swing

  • Updated
  • 0
Country Thunder
Country Thunder

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Get those boots ready. Arizona's largest country music festival is in full swing.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be the busiest days of the Country Thunder Arizona festival in Florence, Ariz.

Some of the biggest names in Country music will be visiting the Grand Canyon State, including Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and Florida Georgia Lina. To see full lineup, click here. 

Whether you are commuting each day or staying on the grounds, you should plan for traffic delays.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect heavy delays on highways heading toward Florence, including State Routes 79 and 287.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says its traffic unit will be out each night looking for impaired drivers.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has also issued a warning for festival attendees. They are urging everyone to avoid buying or consuming illegal drugs during the four-day event. According to AG Mark Brnovich, drug manufactures are mass-producing deadly fake prescription pills that are laced with fentanyl and meth. He says fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people ages 19 and younger in Pima County.

For more information about Country Thunder Arizona, visit Country Thunder Arizona | Florence, AZ | Event Information.

Tags

Recommended for you