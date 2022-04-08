Get those boots ready: Country Thunder Arizona is in full swing

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Get those boots ready. Arizona's largest country music festival is in full swing.
Friday and Saturday are expected to be the busiest days of the Country Thunder Arizona festival in Florence, Ariz.
Some of the biggest names in Country music will be visiting the Grand Canyon State, including Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and Florida Georgia Lina. To see full lineup, click here.
Whether you are commuting each day or staying on the grounds, you should plan for traffic delays.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect heavy delays on highways heading toward Florence, including State Routes 79 and 287.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says its traffic unit will be out each night looking for impaired drivers.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office has also issued a warning for festival attendees. They are urging everyone to avoid buying or consuming illegal drugs during the four-day event. According to AG Mark Brnovich, drug manufactures are mass-producing deadly fake prescription pills that are laced with fentanyl and meth. He says fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people ages 19 and younger in Pima County.
