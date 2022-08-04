Douglas man sentenced to 70 months for meth trafficking

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Monday, a 52-year-old man of Douglas, Ariz., was sentenced to 70 months in prison for liquid methamphetamine trafficking.
Rey Moreno- Vasquez, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth after law enforcement officers seized 52 sealed beverage bottles of liquid meth being transported in a vehicle in March, 2017.
Investigators learned that Moreno-Vasquez was conspiring to traffic liquid meth from Mexico into the United States.
In Arizona in August, 2017, a second seizure took place where approximately 234 kilograms of liquid meth found in bottles labeled as ice tea, juice and ginger ale.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administrations conducted the investigation.