DEA fentanyl numbers say nearly half of the country's seizures came from Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fentanyl numbers are in for 2022 according to the Drug Enforcement Information, and they are alarming.
In Arizona alone, 22-million pills were seized. That's twice as many as in 2021.
Tucson is one of the major thoroughfares for cartels to transport fentanyl among other drugs.
Nationwide, DEA seized over 50-million pills. That's almost half the country's seizures came from Arizona.
Polo Ruiz is the Assistant Special Agent in charge of the DEA's Tucson field office. He pointed to fentanyl pills that have recently been seized. He said they came from the Sinaloa Cartel.
"At one time these pills were going for $40 to $50 dollars a pill. Now they are going for 50¢," said Ruiz.
The cartels are flooding the market because the appetite for illegal drugs is changing to synthetics, such as fentanyl.
"And then you also have the synthetic stimulants here which is methamphetamine," said Ruiz.
Ruiz also said six out of every ten pills the DEA lab is testing is laced with fentanyl.
"So you don't know what exactly is in that pill. If you have an injury and the doctor scripts you oxycontin, you what is in that pill from a legitimate pharmaceutical company. But here you are getting it on the black market, you are playing Russian Roulette," he added.
He added that they are working with other law enforcement agencies to keep these drugs off the streets.
Fentanyl deaths range from 18-45.
Monique Gutierrez's son Isaac died nearly two years ago from a fentanyl overdose. She knows all too well, "One pill can kill".
Wearing a t-shirt with her son's picture. she told News 4 Tucson.
"My child is six feet under. I can never get him back," she said. "22 million pills alone in Arizona so close to the border something has to be done. How many children have to be buried, how many parents have to bury their children. No more ! Something has to be done."
Ruiz agreed, and said DEA is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to get these pills off the streets.
"But we also need the community's help . If you see something going on in a street corner or something along the lines of something that just doesn't match up please call us," he added.
For Monique, it's her mission to bring awareness and if she can save just one life she is doing it for her son, Isaac.