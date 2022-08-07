 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Tohono
O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The combination of deep low-level moisture and an upper
weather disturbance moving through Southeast Arizona today
will result in showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy
rainfall across Santa Cruz and Pima counties this afternoon
and this evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches will be possible, with very heavy rainfall rates
likely. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur over the
Tohono O'odham Nation.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Customs and Border Protection seizes shipment of fentanyl hidden in pill bottles

US Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of fentanyl hidden in pill bottles that was strong enough to potentially kill tens of thousands of people, the agency said.

 US Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection has seized a shipment of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl hidden in pill bottles that was strong enough to potentially provide lethal doses to tens of thousands of people, the agency said.

CBP officers in Louisville, Kentucky, detained a shipment Thursday that arrived from India and was manifested as medicine, the agency said. Inspecting officers found five pill bottles, and the pills tested positive for fentanyl properties, CBP said.

The shipment was headed for a residence in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the agency added.

A CBP spokesman said that a total of 100.4 grams of fentanyl was seized. CBP described the amount as "enough to kill 50,200 people" and with a "street value of at least $15,000." The Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that two miligrams of fentanyl can potentially be lethal, depending on a person's size, tolerance and past usage.

"Even though this shipment may seem like a very small amount, remember 2 milligrams of this stuff is lethal," said Thomas Mahn, the Louisville Port Director. "This seizure showcases the excellent work our officers do every day. This is a dangerous opioid, and our officers were able to prevent this deadly drug from reaching its destination."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is stronger and faster-acting than natural opiates like heroin.

The increased use of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids has led to a large surge in overdose deaths in the US in the last decade. In 2021, nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses -- nearly double the number of overdoses in 2016 -- and about two-thirds of those deaths involved fentanyl or another synthetic opioid, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US government seized enough fentanyl in 2021 to give every American a lethal dose, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said last year.

