Arizona poison centers warn parents about use of children’s generic fever, pain medications amid shortages

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Poison centers in Arizona are urging caution with generic children’s fever and pain relievers after receiving an increase in calls, Banner Health said Wednesday.
Experts from Banner Poison and Drug Information Center and Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center are urging caution for Children’s generic acetaminophen and ibuprofen due to shortages of these drugs throughout the nation. These generic versions may have different concentrations and dosing then trade name versions.
This comes after both poison centers received an increase of call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of their medications.
“It is important to carefully read all the ingredients, strengths and dosage information on the bottle,” said Maureen Lorand, Managing Director at the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Maricopa County. “Call the poison centers 24/7 if you have any questions about the medication or dosage information on the directions.”
“It’s easy to confuse acetaminophen and ibuprofen for one another, but they are not to be treated as such,” said Steve Dudley, Director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center. “Extra caution should be given to make sure the dosing is correct, as there are products meant for adults and some meant for children.”
To contact the Arizona Poison and Drug, call 1-800-222-1222.