Arizona Poison and Drug Information System warn about increased danger of illicit drugs due to xylazine contamination

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Poison System, University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, and Arizona Public Health and Safety agencies are warning Arizona healthcare provider about the risks of licit drugs being contaminated with xylazine.
This drug is added in hopes of prolonging the euphoric effect of the illicit drug.
The result of adding xylazine can result in life-threatening coma and respiratory failure.
“Xylazine is a very powerful veterinary tranquilizer that has been increasingly identified as an adulterant in street drugs, and at autopsy in drug-related deaths across Arizona,” said Daniel Brooks, MD, medical director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center. “We are working with public health and safety agencies to warn Arizona healthcare providers and medical examiners about this dangerous drug.”