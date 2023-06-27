Young hawks getting old enough to jump and learning to fly

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department have recently been receiving reports of homeowners being swooped by Cooper's hawks.
As temperatures climb above 100 degrees, young hawks are getting old enough to jump and learn how to fly.
The process is known as fledging, resulting in local wildlife rehabilitators getting swamped with calls from concerned people about young hawks on the ground.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says these young hawks being on the ground is a normal stage in the development of young Cooper's hawks.
The parents will continue to feed them on the ground and they will soon learn how to fly.
They are able to use their talons to go from branch to branch back up the tree if they choose to.
The young hawks are feathered, but may still have some fluffy white down sticking out between their feathers.
They can run will in a bent forward position, and will do s if they are approached.
If the young hawk is much downier than feathered and does not attempt to escape when approached, the young hawk may have fallen out of the nest, usually due to strong winds.
They may be placed in an alternate nest, which you can build by:
• Securely attach a container, such as a milk crate or laundry basket, to the
tree where its nest is located. Place an old soft towel in the bottom. Or, attach
the container to a very nearby tree providing shade.
• Place the container about shoulder height.
• Put the young hawk in the new nest. The parents will feed it where it is.
Young birds should only be removed from the wild if they are injured or orphaned. Never because they are out of the nest.
The best way for them to be raised is by their natural parents.
Wildlife unattended for more than 24 hours may be abandoned. If so, please call AZGFD at 623-236-7201 or a local wildlife rehabber.
Their parents can be very protective before the young hawks leave the nest, they may even "dive bomb" humans or large animals simply passing below the nest.
Keep disturbances, including pets, away from the area.
Once the young hawks are on the ground, the parents may retract their protective behavior.
Although they are on the ground, they are not abandoned. Parents will still be feeding the young and will encourage them to climb back up the free or even try to fly.
“The young hawks are not in the danger that people think. They sometimes fall victim to bobcats, but are pretty safe from most everything except people and cars,” said local wildlife rehabilitator Kathie Schroder. “They need to be raised by their parents so they can learn how to catch prey like other birds on-the-fly. People, even rehabbers, cannot teach them that. However, if one is actually injured, a rehabber can help.”
A list of rehabbers can be found here.