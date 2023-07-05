Woman's pet goes missing during fireworks last night, but he's not the only one on the loose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is expecting an influx of lost dogs this week.
The 4th of July can be quite scary for our furry friends with the fireworks and loud noises, causing many to hide or flee.
Whether it's being spooked by the fireworks or just getting out from the distractions on the holiday, the 4th of July has a heavy track record of dogs going missing.
Joalba Yirgoyen wants to know if you've seen her dog, Chapo. He's been missing since the 4th of July.
"People in the neighborhood started cracking fireworks earlier. I didn't think about that. He was out maybe 10 minutes and when I went to get him he was gone," said Yirgoyen.
Loud fireworks caused by 4th of July celebrations are often problems for dog owners. Leaving many like Yirgoyen, doing everything she can find him.
"Blasting all over social media, still running around the neighborhood trying to find him," said Yirgoyen. "I haven't slept. I feel awful because I know he's terrified of fireworks, and I should've known better."
She tells me Chapo is a wonderful pet.
"He's just a super playful, loving, sweet, sweet dog. And I just want him back home," said Yirgoyen.
Chapo isn't the only dog on the loose. The Pima Animal Care Center is expecting around 250 lost dogs coming into their shelter this week.
So if you happen to find a lost dog, PACC is asking that before dropping them off, you try to reunite them with their owner by posting on social media, walking around the neighborhood and taking the dog to get scanned for a chip.
These are tips you want to keep with you throughout this entire week...
"A lot of times they will run, and then hide and kind of hunker down for a day or two so we really expect dogs to start flooding in today and tomorrow," said Kayleigh Murdock with PACC.
