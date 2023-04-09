"WE'RE IN!" Roadrunners force overtime late to clinch post-season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners rallied from four goals down Saturday night to force overtime before losing to the Texas Stars 5-4.
The late flurry and extra period though allowed Tucson to pick up the one point they needed to clinch the Pacific Division's 7th and final spot for the Calder Cup Playoffs.
San Jose lost Saturday night to Colorado 4-0. Technically the Barracuda and Roadrunners could end up tied for the final playoff spot if San Jose comes to Tucson and sweeps the season-ending two-game series next weekend.
The Roadrunners (30-31-8-1, 7th) though own the tie-breaker which interestingly enough is not head-to-head between the two teams, but who has the most wins in regulation.
Tucson has 25 wins in regulation (a victory not in overtime) to San Jose's 21. Two regulations win for the Barracuda next weekend would still leave them two victories short.
The Roadrunners four-goal rally was started by back-to-back power-play goals by forwards Colin Theisen and Josh Doan, before J.S. Dea and Cameron Hebig scored a pair of goals in the span of 37 seconds in the final 2:41 of regulation to send the contest past regulation.
Tucson will have a week of practice before hosting the San Jose Barracuda for the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday. Faceoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Tucson will face either Calgary or Coachella Valley in the best-of-three divisional opening round. The Roadrunners will not have a home game in that series.
Calgary currently leads the Pacific Division by four points over Coachella Valley. The Wranglers have three games remaining while the Firebirds still have four.
NOTES
- Mike Carcone had one assist Saturday night to extended his AHL scoring lead to 84 points (31g 53a) in 63 games played on the season.
- This will be the Roadrunners 3rd playoff appearance in six full seasons since moving to Tucson. Tucson was winning the Pacific Division in 2020 when the season was halted due to the Coronavirus Pandemic
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: TEX (32) – TUC (40)
- POWER PLAYS: TEX (0/5) – TUC (2/4)
- TEXAS SCORING: Riley Tufte (18), Mavrik Bourque (18, 19), Curtis McKenzie (21), Marian Studenic (19)
- TUCSON SCORING: Colin Theisen (7 PP), Josh Doan (2 PP), J.S. Dea (23), Cameron Hebig (8)