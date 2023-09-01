Two arrested for animal cruelty in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two Pima County residents have been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies found dozens of animals in their care being neglected.
On August 24 at 4:34 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 5700 block of South Anton Place on a report of animal neglect.
Deputies spoke with a third party who said they had been asked to take the dog from the property due to poor health.
The dog was taken and due to its extremely poor health, was euthanized.
The reporting party indicated there were other animals in similar condition on the property.
Detectives served a search warranty on the property on August 30.
Multiple animals were located on the property in very poor health.
3 chicks, 128 chickens, 3 peacocks, 3 geese, 177 incubated eggs, 3 dogs, 1 cat, 1 finch, and three dead chickens were taken.
53-year-old Trista Tramposch and 53-year-old Anthony Nunez were arrested for animal cruelty.
The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges may be added.