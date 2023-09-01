 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Two arrested for animal cruelty in Pima County

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two Pima County residents have been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies found dozens of animals in their care being neglected.

On August 24 at 4:34 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 5700 block of South Anton Place on a report of animal neglect.

Deputies spoke with a third party who said they had been asked to take the dog from the property due to poor health.

The dog was taken and due to its extremely poor health, was euthanized.

The reporting party indicated there were other animals in similar condition on the property.

Detectives served a search warranty on the property on August 30.

Multiple animals were located on the property in very poor health.

3 chicks, 128 chickens, 3 peacocks, 3 geese, 177 incubated eggs, 3 dogs, 1 cat, 1 finch, and three dead chickens were taken.

53-year-old Trista Tramposch and 53-year-old Anthony Nunez were arrested for animal cruelty.

The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges may be added.

Tags

Recommended for you