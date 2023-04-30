 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

This zoo is seeking 5 people to dress up as birds and chase seagulls away

  • Updated
  • 0
This zoo is seeking 5 people to dress up as birds and chase seagulls away

The main entrance to Blackpool Zoo, Lancashire, England.

 Simon Evans/Alamy Stock Photo

If you're looking for a job, love animals and don't take yourself too seriously, an opportunity at the Blackpool Zoo might pique your interest.

The animal sanctuary in Lancashire, England, is seeking seagull deterrents to help with the "nuisance" of the birds stealing food from visitors and animals.

How, exactly? Well, you'll dress like a giant bird and chase them away.

"We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor Services team as 'Seagull Deterrents,'" Blackpool Zoo wrote in the job advertisement.

The requirements are straight forward: You must be friendly, outgoing, energetic, flexible and, of course, comfortable wearing a bird costume.

The zoo is looking to fill five seagull deterrent positions. Blackpool Zoo has even gone so far as to offer one of them to James Corden, former host of "The Late Late Show."

"We hear you're headed back to Blighty and are interested in our seagull deterrent position? We think you'd be ace at it if you want to come and give it a go... from what we saw on @latelateshow last night, the costume would really suit you too!," the zoo said in a cheeky tweet.

Think you've got what it takes? The zoo is now accepting applications.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you