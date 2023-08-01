Sierra Vista shelter offer adoption upon donation special for dog in August

SIERRA VISTA, Az. (KVOA) — If you're a Sierra Vista resident and looking for a furry friend, The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering dog adoptions for only five dollars this month.
The special is from August 1 through August 30.
Residents can adopt dogs for any donation of at least five dollars in value.
The donation is in place of the dog adoption fee, which is typically $75.
You can donate the following supplies:
- Purina puppy chow
- Purina cat chow
- Purina dog chow
- Purina kitten chow
- Canned dog & cat food
- Strong buckle collars
- Harnesses, all sizes
- Clay cat litter
- Peanut butter
- Cat toys
- High-efficiency laundry soap/softener
- Towels/blankets
- Dog poop bags
- Bleach
- Dog toys
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m.