...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Sierra Vista shelter offer adoption upon donation special for dog in August

City of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Az. (KVOA) — If you're a Sierra Vista resident and looking for  a furry friend, The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering dog adoptions for only five dollars this month.

The special is from August 1 through August 30. 

Residents can adopt dogs for any donation of at least five dollars in value.

The donation is in place of the dog adoption fee, which is typically $75.

You can donate the following supplies:

  • Purina puppy chow
  • Purina cat chow
  • Purina dog chow
  • Purina kitten chow
  • Canned dog & cat food
  • Strong buckle collars
  • Harnesses, all sizes
  • Clay cat litter
  • Peanut butter
  • Cat toys
  • High-efficiency laundry soap/softener
  • Towels/blankets
  • Dog poop bags
  • Bleach
  • Dog toys

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

