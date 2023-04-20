First bear sighting in 2023 near Mount Lemmon

TUCDON (KVOA) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department have confirmed its first report of a black bear for 2023 near Mount Lemmon.
The bear was seen April 12 rummaging through garbage near Peppersauce Canyon off Mount Lemmon.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department estimates the bear to be two to three-years-old, weighing 150 pounds.
Black bears usually emerge from semi-hibernation in March. Males tend to emerge from dens before females.
If a bear is in your yard or neighborhood and refuses to leave, contact the Game and Fish Department immediately at 623-236-7201. They are open 24/7.
If you see a bear, avoid it. On a rare occasion that a bear approaches you:
• Making yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms,
jacket or other items, and make loud noises.
• Do not run and never play dead.
• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.
• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.