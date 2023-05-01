 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Doja Cat and Jared Leto dressed up like Karl Lagerfeld's cat for the Met Gala

  • 0

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, did not make an appearance at the Met Gala, despite the event's theme honoring her late owner. But a few attendees made sure Choupette stayed top of mind.

Doja Cat and Jared Leto both channeled the blue cream Birman with their Met Gala looks, transforming into Choupette in a mishmash of camp, couture and cat.

The Grammy-winning rapper wore a silvery hooded Oscar de la Renta gown — complete with cat ears — along with feline facial prosthetics and sharpened talons on her nails. During her interview with La La Anthony on Vogue's red carpet live stream, she punctuated her sentences with a few "meows."

Leto arrived minutes later, unrecognizable at first in a head-to-toe cat costume. (Nick Jonas said on the Vogue live stream that it looked as though Leto "came as a furry.") He was dressed as the unofficial mascot of the night, Choupette, with white fuzzy paws and a massive cat head that appeared to have Choupette's striking blue eyes. Leto removed the costume head to reveal himself after anonymously giving interviews in broken French and later swapped the literal catsuit for a monochromatic look with a studded cape.

Other guests honored Choupette in subtler ways: Janelle Monae, who shed layers of their Thom Browne look as they walked the carpet, held a Choupette-shaped handbag in the style of Browne's signature Hector bag. "SNL" actress Chloe Fineman also paired her gown with a Choupette-shaped purse by Judith Leiber, this one in a bedazzled pink.

Choupette, 11, was expected by many to attend this year's event given how important she was to Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. But she opted to "stay peacefully and cozy at home," her agents said Monday, rather than hog the spotlight at the Met.

"We pay tribute to my Papa every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him," read a post on Choupette's official Instagram account.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you