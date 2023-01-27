Dog attack in Catalina leaves one cow dead, two others injured

CATALINA, ARIZ. (KVOA) — One cow is dead, and several others are injured after they were attacked by several dogs on the property of a home in Catalina Tuesday morning.
John Sparlin owns the cows. He tells News 4 Tucson that his 15-year-old daughter, Isabelle, showed the cows for the last six years at the Pima County Fair a a member of the 4-H club in Catalina.
One of the cows died from its injuries and the other two were severely hurt. They all suffered injuries to their ears, neck, stomach and legs.
Sparlin believes the dogs that attacked the cows belong to neighbors nearby.
Both Sparlin and his daughter Isabelle say they want to see some accountability.
"Upset, angry, not really sure why this is happening and concerned, honestly," Sparlin said. This is a horrific incident that happened at our house, but I'm really concerned for our neighbors, our neighbors' kids, and other animals in the area. This is a horrible situation that has already involved a handful of people already."
He called both the Pima County Sheriff's department and Pima County Animal Control and opened a case.
"I don't know," Isabelle said. "Some days I try to forget about when I'm at school, when I'm at home it's hard, cause she's everywhere. You're with them everyday. You work with them for hours. At the fair, you're with them for a week every day all day. She really only listened to me when I was showing her."
One of the surviving cows is pregnant, and the family hopes she can carry the calf to term.
