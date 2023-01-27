Big bugs are now on display at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) — Gigantic bugs are making their debut at the Reid Park Zoo tomorrow.
All of the bugs are animatronics and have life-like movements and sounds. There are more than 30 giant bugs on display around the zoo.
“What we are hoping to do here is shine a little bit of spotlight on bugs. People often think of them as something to avoid or something to fear and when you see them at hundreds of thousands of times their typical size you really get a feel for how unique they are," said Director of Marketing at Reid Park Zoo, Deborah Carr.
The bugs were designed by entomologists who are scientists that study bugs. The praying mantis is the biggest bug in the park, it's ten feet tall.
The point of the big bug exhibit is to educate people about the role bugs play in the ecosystem.
One zoo guest has a unique story of why she loves the cicada big bug.
“When I was around seven years old my dad caught a cicada and he made me touch it. It felt weird but the shell is kind of cool," Madeline Hartland said.
You can go anywhere in the park to learn about the big bugs.
“The exhibit is free with your zoo admission and if you are a member. Kids get to do an activity page where they can decipher codes and it spells out a message," Carr said.
The big bug exhibit here at the Reid Park Zoo will be open to the public Saturday starting at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit their website.