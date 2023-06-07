AZGFD issues warning due to recent hawk attacks in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A recent increase in hawk attacks has prompted a warning from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
In the past few weeks, there have been four separate reports made of hawk attacks according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Each incident included aggressive swooping and scratching from the large birds of prey.
The attacks began on May 22. One encounter, reported on June 1 near North Thornydale Road and West Linda Vista Boulevard, involved a hawk strike so fierce that it caused the victim to bleed. Another separate report was made the next day, and the most recent on June 4.
Despite this news sounding concerning, experts say that this behavior is not unusual during this time of year.
Arizona Game and Fish Department Rehabilitation Specialist Kathie Schroeder says that this aggressive behavior, which comes from Cooper Hawks, is actually expected.
"The Cooper Hawks are the ones that are making the attacks. What happens with the Cooper hawks is when they have an active nest, filled with either eggs or chicks in the nest, they want to protect it."
The attacks are done by male hawks, with what Schroeder describes as "The dad hawks protecting their little families."
Schroeder describes how a hawk "will literally dive-bomb somebody who walks under the tree."
The number one tip to follow to avoid a hawk attack is to stay away from hawk nests. Schroeder shares that walking with an umbrella or a hard hat will also offer protection.
Thankfully, this aggressive behavior will not last. Schroder explains that once the chicks grow up and jump from the nest, the aggression from hawks will stop.