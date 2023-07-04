 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A man swimming at a Long Island beach was bitten, possibly by a shark, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
A man swimming at a Long Island beach was bitten, possibly by a shark, police say

The incident occurred at Quogue Village Beach in Long Island.

 Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

(CNN) — A man swimming in chest-deep water at a Long Island, New York, beach was bitten Tuesday afternoon by what authorities believe was a shark.

The 47-year-old suffered multiple lacerations to his right knee in the incident, the Quogue Village Police Department said in a news release. The village is located on the south shore of Long Island.

Early reports indicate the bite came from a “shark of unknown species,” police said.

“A shark was not physically seen, however, the bite was from a larger marine animal,” police added in the news release.

The man was transferred to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

“Police have notified all surrounding beaches of the marine life activity, and are encouraging patrons to stay out of the water until the situation can be further assessed,” the release said.

The incident came roughly a day after a teen boy was bitten on his toes and heel while surfing off the coast of Fire Island, a thin barrier island running parallel to the shores of Long Island.

The boy’s heel and toes were intact and he was able to swim to shore, police said, and he was taken to a Long Island hospital for treatment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.