$500 reward offered for information about dead bobcat hung from tree

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department's Operation Game Thief program is offering a cash reward for information regarding a dead bobcat found hanging from a tree by an illegal leg hold trap on Tucson's eastside.
Officers recovered the bobcat near Colossal Cave Road and Mary Ann Cleveland Way. The bobcat was alive in the area days before it was found dead.
“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “In addition, hanging the bobcat from the tree was an ugly spectacle in public view that was especially cruel if the bobcat was still alive when placed there. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks anyone with information to contact the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and the reference OGT #23-000455 when calling. You can remain anonymous.