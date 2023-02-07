President Biden lays out his vision in second State of the Union, Arizona Congressmen react

WASHNGTON, D.C. - (KVOA) President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union address Tuesday night atop Capitol Hill.
But, it was the president's first against the backdrop of a divided Congress with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats controlling the Senate.
President Biden touted legislative accomplishments in his first two years in the White House. The president told the American people, the country created 12 million jobs in his first two years in office.
Mr. Biden urged Republicans in Congress to work with him to find common ground.
The president wants Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons.
With the parents of Tyre Nichols in the gallery, President Biden urged Democrats and Republicans to come together and strengthen police reform.
The president pushed for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and DACA recipients.
In addition, President Biden said protecting the right to vote is fundamental to our democracy. He called protecting our democracy 'not a partisan issue, but an American issue.'
News 4 Tucson spoke to Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego and Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani right after the speech.
"Overall, it was a very positive and strong speech," Rep. Gallego, now a candidate for the U.S. Senate said. "It was something that really showed he wants to take the country in the right direction, a speech about optimism and the American future. I think Americans always benefit when we think forward and not backwards. The speech was a success Yes, there were fireworks. This is politics, that will happen. But, overall, it's a very strong speech."
"The president posed his plan, but it was also mentioned that we're going to have to work together," Rep. Ciscomani said "That's something that I did appreciate from the remarks, that we are going to need to work together. We are willing to go to the table, that's what we've been talking about specifically around this debt ceiling conversation. We are going to have to come to the table and discuss the options that we have. And, once again, I mention Medicare and Social Security are not part of the discussions on cutting anything, those are off the table."
At age 80, President Biden has not yet made his decision to run for re-election in 2024. That decision is expected in the next few weeks.