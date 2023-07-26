Officials and lawmakers push for more government transparency on UFOs

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce exposure. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&