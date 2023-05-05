Nogales prepares for possible influx of migrants when Title 42 ends

NOGALES AZ. (KVOA)- Border communities are preparing for influx of migrant crossings.
The Department of Defense said it will send 1,500 military personnel to the border to help out.
But they only will be preforming non law enforcement duties.
Bruce Bracker is a Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisor for District 3.
"We haven't gotten a direct report on when, where or how many. Based on my knowledge of what's happening on the border. This is very similar to when governor's assign National Guard troops to assist Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection at the port of entry."
Bracker also told News 4 Tucson what restrictions the troops will under...
"These troops will not be forward facing troops they will not be interacting with migrants directly. They will providing support roles for both customs at the ports of entry and border patrol that will be monitoring between the ports of entry."
Santa Cruz County is also working with Pima, Cochise and Yuma counties to prepare for the possible influx of migrants.
"We've been collaborating on moving migrants away from the border into the facilities. In Tucson and in Phoenix. Through those facilities in Tucson and Phoenix they've been able to move the migrants to their destinations."
Right now this is being funded through FEMA but once Title 42 is over...FEMA will no longer be responsible. However, two Arizona senators are stepping up to keep funds coming...
"Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly have been working diligently on making sure that funding is available so that these programs can continue running."
Bracker added, "This immigration issue has been ongoing since the Nixon administration. This is a failure of congress to act and everybody wants to blame the current administration. It's not on the administration it's on Congress. And the failure of Congress to recognize the effort that John Mc Cain and (inaudible) back when . It would not have been a silver bullet but it would've been a start."