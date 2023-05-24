New mural unveiled at Banner University Medical Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — A popular local artist unveiled his new mural on Wednesday at Banner University Medical Center.
The beautiful work of art is dedicated to Tucson and Southern Arizona Emergency and first responders.
News 4 Tucson spoke to the artist, Joe Pagac, on what inspired his latest creation.
"I came down and we looked at the wall, and really, all they asked for, they wanted something that thanked all the different first responders, and they wanted something that was really beautiful to look at, and kind of celebrated Tucson and captured the beauty," he said.