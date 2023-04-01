 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW
HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE
150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone
150.

* TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Climate activists dye Spanish Steps fountain water black

A group called Ultima Generazione or Last Generation have poured what they described as a charcoal-based black liquid into the water of the Barcaccia fountain at the base of the Spanish Steps in central Rome.

The group posted a video on Twitter, showing three men and a woman inside the fountain opening paper bags of a black powder.

"It is absurd that this gesture should shock you, when we are experiencing a drought emergency that is putting agriculture, energy production in crisis," the group said in the tweet.

The group was stopped by Carabinieri officials and Rome Capital police on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

They are in custody pending charges of defacing a public monument and entering a fountain.

The water remained black with visible stains to the marble fountain on Saturday afternoon.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri visited the fountain -- designed by Pietro Bernini in 1629 -- and posted a photo of himself staring at the inky water.

"Rome is at the forefront in the fight against climate change and in the protection of the artistic heritage," he said.

"Throwing black liquid into the Barcaccia, risking ruining it, is an absolutely wrong gesture that does not help the environment," he added, saying work was under way to ensure there was no permanent damage.

The same group glued themselves to a plinth in the Vatican museums, to Sandro Botticelli's "Primavera" masterpiece at the Uffizi galleries in Florence and to the Unique Forms of Continuity in Space statue at the Museo del Novecento in Milan last year.

They are also facing charges in Rome for throwing orange paint on the Italian Senate façade in January this year.

