BizTucson Magazine: Tucson Art Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) — You can find art in Tucson on almost every corner. From murals, to galleries, to museums - we have it all!
Our partnership with BizTucson Magazine continues as we highlight one of the largest locations of Tucson’s finest art - the Tucson Museum of Art.
“Curators and artists from all over the state look to us because of our biennials, because of the quality of exhibitions that we put on, but also that we really truly want to reach our community,” said Julie Sasse, the museums chief curator.
Sasse has been with the museum for 22 years. She says when picking art, the community plays a huge roll.
“We want everyone, from someone who's never been in a museum before, to someone who goes to museums throughout the world, to find value in what we show,” said Sasse.
The museum builds upon the amazing city that surrounds it.
“Tucson is in the middle of the Southwest,” said Senior Curator Christine Brindza. “We have such rich history. We have artwork that really shows this history. We have Indigenous communities, Latinx communities that all come together in this region.”
The museum was founded in 1924, and moved to its current location in 1975. However, the museum has not only expanded their footage, they've expanded their impact in the community.
“We serve over 50,000 people every year. Our visitorship continues to climb. And our economic impact in Tucson is quite high and it's over 4.3 million annually,” said Director and CEO Norah Diedrich.
The Tucson Museum of Art offers something for everyone.
“We span over 3,000 years of history. We have modern and contemporary art, we have ancient and historic artworks. You can come in with three generations and everyone will find something exciting,” shared Marianna Pegno, Director of Engagement and Inclusion.