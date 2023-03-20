"Tranq", a sedative used by vets, is being trafficked in almost every state

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A powerful sedative is circulating across the United States in 48 states, aggravating the already dire fentanyl crisis.
Xylazine, a non-opioid used as a sedative by veterinarians, has been found in 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA in 2022.
According to a 2022 FDA report, the drug, also known as "Tranq" is being used in combination with heroin, fentanyl, and stimulants such as cocaine and meth.
Xylazine also poses a danger to users because it does not respond to naloxone, the opioid-overdose antidote. It can cause severe, necrotic skin ulcerations in humans, according to the DEA and can be under-detected in routine toxicology screens.
Fentanyl continues to be one of the leading causes of overdose in the United States.
“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.