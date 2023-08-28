 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gas prices rising across Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
gas pump
Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — Gas prices have risen to over four dollars across the state, and Triple AAA says there is no letting up at the pump anytime soon.

The average in Tucson is $4.08 today which is 18¢ higher than a week ago and 45¢ higher than the national average.

Experts say the increase is due to record high temperatures, which slows down refinery operations, and recent power outages at refineries.

"We have to likely wait a couple of weeks before some of the heat related issues are resolved. Unlike turning the electricity back on, it takes a lot longer than that to restore refineries back to normal operations," Patrick De Haan from Gasbuddy said. "It can take a period of 1 to 2 weeks so any relief may be a couple of weeks off and keep in mind if everything else holds still it may take one or two weeks just for this issue if any new issues or outages arrive it could exasperate the outages."

Demand is also expected to spike over Labor Day weekend.

And with hurricane season getting into full gear, we could see more outages resulting in rising prices.

Tags

Recommended for you