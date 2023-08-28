Gas prices rising across Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Gas prices have risen to over four dollars across the state, and Triple AAA says there is no letting up at the pump anytime soon.
The average in Tucson is $4.08 today which is 18¢ higher than a week ago and 45¢ higher than the national average.
Experts say the increase is due to record high temperatures, which slows down refinery operations, and recent power outages at refineries.
"We have to likely wait a couple of weeks before some of the heat related issues are resolved. Unlike turning the electricity back on, it takes a lot longer than that to restore refineries back to normal operations," Patrick De Haan from Gasbuddy said. "It can take a period of 1 to 2 weeks so any relief may be a couple of weeks off and keep in mind if everything else holds still it may take one or two weeks just for this issue if any new issues or outages arrive it could exasperate the outages."
Demand is also expected to spike over Labor Day weekend.
And with hurricane season getting into full gear, we could see more outages resulting in rising prices.