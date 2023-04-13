World's most expensive license plate sells for $15 million

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

World's most expensive license plate sells for $15 million

  • 0
World's most expensive license plate sells for $15 million

A license plate has sold $15 million at a charity auction in Dubai, a world record price, according to auction organizers. Pictured is Dubai city skyline in 2021.

 Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

A license plate has sold for an eye-watering 55 million dirhams ($15 million) at a charity auction in Dubai, fetching what organizers Emirates Auction say is a world record price.

Simply reading "P7," the vanity plate smashed the previous record which belonged to Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri who bought a license plate for 52.2 million dirhams ($14.2 million) in February 2008 at an auction organized by the same company.

CNN has reached out to Guinness World Records for confirmation of the new record but did not immediately receive a response.

Proceeds from the sale will be given to "One Billion Meals" -- a campaign run by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE, to help vulnerable communities around the world during the holy month of Ramadan -- the auction house added. The sale took place earlier this month.

License plates also sold for 2,950,000 dirhams ($800,000) and 140,000 dirhams ($38,000) at the auction held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah.

Overall, the auction raised more than 71 million dirhams ($19.3 million) for the campaign, the UAE state run newspaper WAM reported.

Prices for a vanity license plate normally run considerably cheaper in the United States, although they vary from state to state.

In Virginia, a personalized plate costs $10 a year in addition to the vehicle registration and special plate fees, whereas in New York it costs $31.25 annually, as well as a $60 initial fee.

But there are still similarly expensive plates available, such as a Delaware license plate which fetched more than $400,000 at auction in 2018. Meanwhile, a "New York" license plate and the Volvo it's attached to has been up for sale with a $20 million price tag for more than two years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Dalya Al Masri contributed reporting.

