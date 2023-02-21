 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Suki Waterhouse is 'shocked' she's so happy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson five years into relationship

  • 0
Suki Waterhouse is 'shocked' she's so happy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson five years into relationship

(From left) Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson in Egypt in December 2022.

 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Actor and model Suki Waterhouse is still surprised by her relationship with "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse said in an interview with The Times that was published on Sunday.

Waterhouse and Pattinson were first spotted together in London in 2018 and now live together in London, according to The Times.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said, adding, "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Waterhouse, who is playing Karen Sirko on the new Amazon Prime series "Daisy Jones & The Six," also admitted that she taps the "Batman" star for acting advice.

"I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," she said.

The notoriously private pair only recently made their red carpet debut as a couple in December at the Dior fashion show in Egypt, nearly five years after their relationship began.

Waterhouse was previously in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper and Pattinson spent years in a relationship with his "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart. With both of those relationships covered heavily in the media, it's not surprising that Pattinson and Waterhouse have taken a much more private approach.

There are, however, still some surprises left for the two Brits. Waterhouse told the Times that she "never, ever would have thought I'd go out with a boy from Barnes."

"And he didn't think he'd go out with a girl from Chiswick," she quipped.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you