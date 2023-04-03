Elon Musk's Twitter promised a purge of blue check marks. Instead he singled out one account

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures
Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could
damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Elon Musk's Twitter promised a purge of blue check marks. Instead he singled out one account

  • 0
Elon Musk's Twitter promised a purge of blue check marks. Instead he singled out one account

The main Twitter account for the New York Times lost its blue check over the weekend. The newspaper had previously told CNN it would not pay for verification.

 CNN/Adobe Stock

Some VIP Twitter users woke up on Saturday expecting to have lost their coveted blue verification check marks in a previously announced purge by Elon Musk. Instead, Twitter appeared to target a single account from a major publication Musk dislikes and changed the language on its site in a way that obscures why users are verified.

Twitter had said it would "begin winding down" blue checks granted under its old verification system — which emphasized protecting high-profile users at risk of impersonation — on April 1. In order to stay verified, Musk said, users would have to pay $8 per month to join the platform's Twitter Blue subscription service, which has allowed accounts to pay for verification since December.

Most legacy blue check holders found this weekend that their verification marks had not disappeared, but rather had been appended with a new label reading: "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account." The language, which shows up when users click on the check mark, makes it unclear whether verified accounts are actually notable individuals or simply users who have paid to join Twitter Blue.

But one high-profile account did lose its blue check over the weekend: the main account for the New York Times, which had previously told CNN it would not pay for verification.

After an account that often engages with Musk posted a meme this weekend about the Times declining to pay for verification, Musk responded in a tweet saying, "Oh ok, we'll take it off then." Musk then lashed out at the Times — just the latest instance of the billionaire slamming journalists or media outlets — in a series of tweets that claimed the outlet's coverage is boring and "propaganda."

The weekend moves are just the latest example of Twitter creating confusion and whiplash for users over feature changes — and in this case, not just any users, but many of the most high-profile accounts that have long been a key selling point for the platform. It also highlights how Musk often appears to guide decisions about the platform more by whims than by policy.

Although the New York Times' main account lost its blue check, its other accounts, such as those for its arts, travel and books content, remained verified. (It's not clear why the New York Times doesn't have a gold "organizations" check mark, like accounts for other news outlets, including the Associated Press and the Washington Post.) After its blue check was removed, a spokesperson for the New York Times reiterated to CNN that it does not plan to pay for verification.

Twitter, which laid off most of its public relations staff last fall, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate puzzling move, Twitter's blue bird logo at the top of the site was replaced on Monday with doge, the meme representing the cryptocurrency dogecoin, which Musk has promoted. The price of dogecoin shot up 20% on Monday.

Musk's long campaign against "legacy" blue checks

Musk has been threatening to take away "legacy" blue check marks from users verified under Twitter's old system since shortly after he bought Twitter last fall.

In early November, Twitter launched the option for people paying for its Twitter Blue subscription service to receive blue checks. The program was quickly put on pause after being plagued by a wave of celebrity and corporate impersonators, and was relaunched in December.

Twitter also rolled out a color-coded verification system with differently colored marks for companies and government entities, but Musk continued to say that individual users would eventually have to pay for blue checks.

In the days leading up to the blue check purge that wasn't, prominent users such as actor William Shatner and anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinksy pushed back against the idea that, as power users that draw attention to the site, they should have to pay for a feature that keeps them safe from impersonation.

By muddying the reason accounts are verified, the new label could risk making it easier for people to scam or impersonate high-profile users. Experts in inauthentic behavior have also said it's not clear that reserving verification for paid users will reduce the number of bots on the site, an issue Musk has raised on and off over the past year.

Musk, for his part, has previously presented changes to Twitter's verification system as a way of "treating everyone equally."

"There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities," he said in a tweet last week. The paid feature could also drive revenue, which could help Musk, who is on the hook for significant debt after buying Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk last week also said that starting on April 15, only verified accounts would be recommended in users' "For You" feeds alongside the accounts they follow.

--CNN's Oliver Darcy contributed to this report.

