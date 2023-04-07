El Tour de Tucson named best road cycling event for 2023 by USA Today

TUCSON (KVOA) — USA Today has named El Tour De Tucson as the best road cycling event for 2023.
The event was listed as number one out of ten others throughout the country.
The ride has been a part of the Tucson community for decades, and the event will be celebrating 40 years of cycling in Southern Arizona this November. More than 7,500 cyclists from around the world are expected to participate.
Since the start of this annual event, more than 200,000 cyclists have ridden, and it has helped raise more than 100 million dollars for more than 100 local and national charities.