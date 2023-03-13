Two men charged in homicide in Casa Grande

TUCSON (JVOA) — Two Casa Grande men are charged with shooting a man to death after he found them stealing from his car on Saturday.
At around 4:38 a.m., authorities received a call about a shooting on Isom Road near the Elzy Pearson Shooting Range in Casa Grande.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma/
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Julian Reynolds.
Detectives determined Roberto Barrera, Victor LEal, and a 16-year-old friend, were driving in the area and ran out of gas. They called another friend and waited. While they were waiting, they robbed a vehicle that they had found. The vehicle belonged to the victim, who was in the area of the range, collecting brass. He is known to collect brass casings in the area.
Reynolds confronted the two suspects, which resulted in the shooting of Reynolds.
The 16-year-old ran away from the scene and Barrera and Leal fled the scene in their vehicle after taking some of the victim's property.
They were arrested shortly after.
A fourth subject, a 16-year-old who hid evidence will also have charges of tampering with evidence submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.
The 16-year-old who fled the scene was located, interviewed, and released to his parents with no charges at this time.
Barrera and Leal were charged with first degree murder, third degree burglary, and tampering with evidence.