What to know about the annual 98th La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Old Pueblo is celebrating 98 years of rodeo this month!
The 98th annual Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo will kick off Feb. 19 and run until Feb. 27 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. There is seating for 11,000 spectators each day.
At around 12:30 p.m., the crowd warms up with local kids competing in the RAM mutton Bustin' (4 to 6 year-olds riding sheep), and Justin Junior Rodeo, 6 to 13-years-old).
The Tucson Rodeo features six rodeo performances. Here's the order of events for each rodeo performance
- Bareback Riding
- Steer Wrestlingz
- Team Roping
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Tie-Down Roping
- Women's Barrel Racing
- Bull Riding
Here's the schedule of events:
- Saturday, Feb. 19, First Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 20, Second Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m. Special Event: Chicks ‘n Chaps Rodeo clinic to benefit local breast cancer patients. 8 a.m. -11 a.m.
- Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 21 & 22, 8 a.m. - Slack competition for timed events only (barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and eam roping). Free admission. REACh program for school groups at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. each day; 3,600 kids scheduled
- Thursday, Feb. 24, Tucson Rodeo Parade 9 a.m.
- Third Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 25, Fifth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 26, Tucson Rodeo Finals - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids Rodeo 12:30 p.m., ProRodeo 2 p.m.
RODEO TICKETS
To purchase tickets, you may visit TucsonRodeo.com, call (520) 741-2233 or go in person at the Tucson Rodeo Ticket Office, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Rodeo tickets start from $18. LONESTAR concert tickets start at $20. Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or downloaded to smartphones.
PARKING
Main lot at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, $9 per car, accessible from 6th Avenue and Irvington.
AFTER RODEO
Coors Barn Dance begins immediately following rodeo (about 4:15 p.m.) on Feb 19-20, and Feb 24-27. The dance features live entertainment. Admission is $5; ages 21 and older only. The Coors Barn opens each Rodeo day at noon and is available to Barn Dance ticket holders to use throughout the day. The Barn offers beverage services and a live feed of the rodeo action.
For more information, visit the Tucson Rodeo website here.