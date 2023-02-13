 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making
travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

U2 announces upcoming Vegas residency with a Super Bowl commercial

U2, here performing in Seoul, South Korea, in 2019, announced on Sunday that they will soon play a residency in Las Vegas.

 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

U2 announced during a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday that they will soon play a residency in Las Vegas.

This fall the band will help launch the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a show called "U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere."

The globe-shaped performance center holds 17,500 people and will feature 4D technology and a special screen that wraps around the seats.

In a statement, U2 said they are ready to rock.

"We're the right band, 'Achtung Baby' the right album and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience to the next level," they said in a press announcement.

The band's drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will miss shows, however, because he needed surgery to keep playing and the band told fans that concerts played in 2023 would be filled by different drummers. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton are set to play the Las Vegas shows.

"It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right," said the band.

