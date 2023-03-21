Tucson Parks and Recreation to host high school battle of the bands

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Parks and Recreation and Best Life Presents is hosting the High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday.
Bands with artists between the ages of 13 and 18 years old will compete for the grand prize of receiving local studio time at Luna Recording Studios and a separate record release show promoted by Best Life Presents.
There will be a total of six bands performing.
The event will be free for guests to attend and will begin at noon.
It will be held at Reid Park, DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.