Trees available at Tucson Arizona Boys Christmas Tree lot

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus opened a Christmas Tree lot for people to buy trees this holiday.
For many decades, the lot has been staffed by Chorus members and their families. The sale of trees has been a traditional holiday fundraiser for the nonprofit.
The lot is open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the grounds of the Boys Chorus building at 5570 E. Pima Street, between Craycroft and Wilmot.
The Boys Chorus will also feature a special Holiday Fair on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lot accompanied by local vendors.
The chorus will celebrate the season with the annual Holiday Concert on Saturday, December 10th with performances at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Crowder Hall at the University of Arizona.
Tickets are available online at www.boyschorus.org or by calling the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus office at (520) 296-6277.
The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is registering for the spring semester. Families of interested boys ages 6-21 who would like information should call (520) 296-6277.