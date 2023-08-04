 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tina Knowles addresses Beyoncé’s alleged Lizzo snub

Tina Knowles addresses Beyoncé’s alleged Lizzo snub

Tina Knowles in 2021.

 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

(CNN) — Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.

The internet took note recently when Beyoncé changed up her usual shoutout during her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” while on her “Renaissance” tour.

The lyrics to the song include references to “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl,’ Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack” and other prominent Black women, which Beyoncé recorded based off of Madonna’s hit song “Vogue.”

But soon after three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed suit against her over harassment and hostile work environment allegations, which Lizzo has denied, some concertgoers noticed that Beyoncé instead sang “Badu” multiple times in place of any mention of Lizzo’s name.

That led some to believe the superstar was distancing herself from the “Good as Hell” singer.

Knowles however jumped in the comments on an Instagram post about the alleged snub.

“She also didn’t say her own sister’s name yal [sic] should really stop,” Knowles wrote.

CNN has reached out to a representative of Beyoncé for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

